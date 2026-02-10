Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ICHR, STT, ROK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR), where a total of 4,344 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 434,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) options are showing a volume of 9,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,740 contracts, representing approximately 374,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

