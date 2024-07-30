Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, AGO, NVAX

Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 1,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 39,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
