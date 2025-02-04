Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HSY, ATKR, SLQT

Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) saw options trading volume of 2,273 contracts, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of ATKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of ATKR. Below is a chart showing ATKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT) options are showing a volume of 5,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
