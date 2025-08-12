Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HRB, PRM, CE

Perimeter Solutions Inc (Symbol: PRM) options are showing a volume of 12,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.9% of PRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PRM. Below is a chart showing PRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) options are showing a volume of 20,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.7% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,700 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HRB options, PRM options, or CE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
