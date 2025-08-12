Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HRB, PRM, CE

August 12, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), where a total of 12,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.2% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 963,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Perimeter Solutions Inc (Symbol: PRM) options are showing a volume of 12,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.9% of PRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PRM. Below is a chart showing PRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) options are showing a volume of 20,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.7% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,700 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HRB options, PRM options, or CE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

