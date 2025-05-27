Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, PCG, PENN

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 68,318 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 48,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 17,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 12,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, PCG options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
