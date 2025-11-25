Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, MPW, RH

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 51,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 18,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,189 contracts, representing approximately 518,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
