Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, MPW, RH

November 25, 2025 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 173,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 12,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 51,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 18,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,189 contracts, representing approximately 518,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, MPW options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

