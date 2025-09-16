Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HII, OXY, XOM

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 63,627 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 82,426 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
