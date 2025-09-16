Markets
HII

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HII, OXY, XOM

September 16, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), where a total volume of 4,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.7% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 63,627 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 82,426 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HII options, OXY options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
