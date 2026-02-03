Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, TNET, FN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 19,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) saw options trading volume of 1,514 contracts, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) saw options trading volume of 3,045 contracts, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, TNET options, or FN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.