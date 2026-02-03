Markets
HD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, TNET, FN

February 03, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 19,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) saw options trading volume of 1,514 contracts, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) saw options trading volume of 3,045 contracts, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options, TNET options, or FN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Shares Outstanding History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VCSY
 ZVSA Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Shares Outstanding History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VCSY-> ZVSA Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HD
TNET
FN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.