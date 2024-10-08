News & Insights

GXO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GXO, MIR, SAIA

October 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 6,092 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 759,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,200 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) saw options trading volume of 13,371 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of MIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 7,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,600 underlying shares of MIR. Below is a chart showing MIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 2,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, MIR options, or SAIA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

