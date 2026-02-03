Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GTLB, ENPH, NET

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 33,650 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 21,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
