Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GTLB, ENPH, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB), where a total volume of 27,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 21,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 33,650 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 21,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

