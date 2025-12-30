Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, INTC, AMD

December 30, 2025 — 02:15 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 14,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 400,666 contracts, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 35,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 142,430 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 15,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
