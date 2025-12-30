Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, INTC, AMD

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 400,666 contracts, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 35,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 142,430 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 15,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, INTC options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CTU Historical Stock Prices
NBHC Insider Buying
Funds Holding CRTO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.