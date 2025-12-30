Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, INTC, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 14,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 400,666 contracts, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 35,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 142,430 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 15,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

