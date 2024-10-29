Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, NEM, BG

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 46,442 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,100 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 6,810 contracts, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
