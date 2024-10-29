News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, NEM, BG

October 29, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total of 3,437 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 343,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 720,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 46,442 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,100 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 6,810 contracts, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

