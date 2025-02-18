Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, AVGO, AXON

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 153,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 8,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
