Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, TRIP, BA

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 15,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,200 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 41,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
