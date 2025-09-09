Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, TRIP, BA

September 09, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 159,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 11,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 15,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,200 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 41,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, TRIP options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
