Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, TRIP, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 159,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 11,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 15,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,200 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 41,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, TRIP options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.