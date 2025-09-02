Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, PEP, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 118,496 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 7,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 39,018 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 79,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

