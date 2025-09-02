Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, PEP, MU

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 39,018 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 79,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, PEP options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
