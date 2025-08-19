Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GME, AMD, CRWD

August 19, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 83,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 868,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 65,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 32,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, AMD options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
