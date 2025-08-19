Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GME, AMD, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 83,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 6,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 868,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 65,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 32,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, AMD options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

