Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GM, LQDA, MP

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 44,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 10,829 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 43,698 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, LQDA options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

