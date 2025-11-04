Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GLOB, HUM, AVXL

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 9,172 contracts, representing approximately 917,200 underlying shares or approximately 62% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 8,128 contracts, representing approximately 812,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLOB options, HUM options, or AVXL options,
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.