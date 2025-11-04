Markets
GLOB

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GLOB, HUM, AVXL

November 04, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB), where a total volume of 8,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 810,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,600 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 9,172 contracts, representing approximately 917,200 underlying shares or approximately 62% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 8,128 contracts, representing approximately 812,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLOB options, HUM options, or AVXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

