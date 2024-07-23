Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GLNG, LINC, TMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total volume of 6,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 692,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,400 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (Symbol: LINC) options are showing a volume of 1,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of LINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LINC. Below is a chart showing LINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 7,054 contracts, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLNG options, LINC options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

