Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GEV, COP, JPM

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 43,216 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 11,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 43,644 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEV options, COP options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
