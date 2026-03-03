Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GEV, COP, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 17,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 43,216 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 11,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 43,644 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, COP options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.