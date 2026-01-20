Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GEO, USAR, AXP

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 8,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 880,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

USA Rare Earth Inc (Symbol: USAR) options are showing a volume of 58,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of USAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,000 underlying shares of USAR. Below is a chart showing USAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 15,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, USAR options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

