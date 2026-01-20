Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GEO, USAR, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 8,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 880,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 2,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

USA Rare Earth Inc (Symbol: USAR) options are showing a volume of 58,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of USAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,000 underlying shares of USAR. Below is a chart showing USAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 15,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

