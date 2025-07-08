Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FULC, BYON, TGT

Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) saw options trading volume of 12,222 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,702 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FULC options, BYON options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
