Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FUBO, BX, WULF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FuboTV Inc. (Symbol: FUBO), where a total of 79,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 10,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 26,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) options are showing a volume of 155,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 14,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, BX options, or WULF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

