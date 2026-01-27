Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, NVDA, GOLD

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 107,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gold.com Inc (Symbol: GOLD) options are showing a volume of 4,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of GOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of GOLD. Below is a chart showing GOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
