Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, NVDA, GOLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 23,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 5,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,300 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 107,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gold.com Inc (Symbol: GOLD) options are showing a volume of 4,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of GOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of GOLD. Below is a chart showing GOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, NVDA options, or GOLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

