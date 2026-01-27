Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, NVDA, GOLD

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 23,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,300 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 107,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gold.com Inc (Symbol: GOLD) options are showing a volume of 4,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of GOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of GOLD. Below is a chart showing GOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, NVDA options, or GOLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

