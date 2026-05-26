Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, WBD, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 24,307 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 131,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 46,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 27,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

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Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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