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FSLR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, WBD, LLY

May 26, 2026 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 24,307 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 131,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 46,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 27,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, WBD options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FSLR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FSLR
WBD
LLY

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