Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FN, CXW, UUUU

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 5,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 57,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
