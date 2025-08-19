Markets
FN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FN, CXW, UUUU

August 19, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fabrinet (Symbol: FN), where a total of 3,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 328,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 619,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 5,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 57,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FN options, CXW options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Services Stocks
 AEL Historical Stock Prices
 PulteGroup shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Services Stocks-> AEL Historical Stock Prices-> PulteGroup shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FN
CXW
UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.