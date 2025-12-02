Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIVE, DLTR, BOX

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 17,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 9,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 972,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, DLTR options, or BOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
