Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIVE, DLTR, BOX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 5,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 596,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 17,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 9,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 972,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

