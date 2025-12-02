Markets
FIVE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIVE, DLTR, BOX

December 02, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 5,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 596,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 17,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 9,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 972,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, DLTR options, or BOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 CRBU Options Chain
 SGLB market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> CRBU Options Chain-> SGLB market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIVE
DLTR
BOX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.