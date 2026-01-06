Markets
FICO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FICO, VST, WDC

January 06, 2026 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 1,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 22,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 38,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, VST options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield REITs
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLKS
 ESSC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield REITs-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLKS-> ESSC shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FICO
VST
WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.