Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FICO, VST, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 1,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 22,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 38,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

