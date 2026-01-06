Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FICO, VST, WDC

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 22,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 38,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FICO options, VST options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
