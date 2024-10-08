News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, BLK, CHDN

October 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

October 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 72,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) saw options trading volume of 2,079 contracts, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares or approximately 45% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

