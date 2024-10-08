Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, BLK, CHDN

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:
And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) saw options trading volume of 2,079 contracts, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares or approximately 45% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
