Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FBIN, AMBC, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN), where a total of 40,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 185.2% of FBIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 28,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FBIN. Below is a chart showing FBIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 12,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.6% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 82,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,600 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

