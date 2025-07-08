Markets
FBIN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FBIN, AMBC, DDOG

July 08, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN), where a total of 40,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 185.2% of FBIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 28,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FBIN. Below is a chart showing FBIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 12,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.6% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 82,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,600 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
