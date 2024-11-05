Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EYE, AXP, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total of 5,320 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 532,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,992 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

