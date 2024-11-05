News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EYE, AXP, BLK

November 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total of 5,320 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 532,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,992 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EYE options, AXP options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
