Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EYE, AXP, BLK

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,992 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:
