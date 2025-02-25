Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EVER, MRVL, A

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 78,640 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,500 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 7,906 contracts, representing approximately 790,600 underlying shares or approximately 50% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
