Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EVER, MRVL, A

February 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EverQuote Inc (Symbol: EVER), where a total of 2,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of EVER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 459,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of EVER. Below is a chart showing EVER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 78,640 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,500 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 7,906 contracts, representing approximately 790,600 underlying shares or approximately 50% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EVER options, MRVL options, or A options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RVTY
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HSBC
 CRAK Average Annual Return

