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EVC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EVC, NUE, V

April 28, 2026 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Entravision Communications Corp. (Symbol: EVC), where a total of 1,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 199,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of EVC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,900 underlying shares of EVC. Below is a chart showing EVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 9,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 912,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 39,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EVC options, NUE options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTRS
 Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Precious Metals Dividend Stocks-> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTRS-> Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVC
NUE
V

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