Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EVC, NUE, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Entravision Communications Corp. (Symbol: EVC), where a total of 1,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 199,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of EVC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 1,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,900 underlying shares of EVC. Below is a chart showing EVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 9,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 912,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 39,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EVC options, NUE options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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