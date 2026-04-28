Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EVC, NUE, V

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 9,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 912,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 39,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EVC options, NUE options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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