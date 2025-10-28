Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, MATX, RMNI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 47,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 5,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) saw options trading volume of 3,070 contracts, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rimini Street Inc (Symbol: RMNI) saw options trading volume of 2,045 contracts, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of RMNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of RMNI. Below is a chart showing RMNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

