Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, MATX, RMNI

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) saw options trading volume of 3,070 contracts, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rimini Street Inc (Symbol: RMNI) saw options trading volume of 2,045 contracts, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of RMNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of RMNI. Below is a chart showing RMNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.