ETSY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, MATX, RMNI

October 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 47,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) saw options trading volume of 3,070 contracts, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rimini Street Inc (Symbol: RMNI) saw options trading volume of 2,045 contracts, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of RMNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of RMNI. Below is a chart showing RMNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

ETSY
MATX
RMNI

