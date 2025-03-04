News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETN, CORZ, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total of 25,597 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 75,639 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,000 underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

