Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETN, CORZ, THO

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 75,639 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,000 underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETN options, CORZ options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
