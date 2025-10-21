Markets
EOSE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EOSE, SPOT, MP

October 21, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total of 149,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 9,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,300 underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $695 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $695 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 113,606 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 9,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, SPOT options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QNST
 Arch Capital Group YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WLT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QNST-> Arch Capital Group YTD Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WLT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EOSE
SPOT
MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.