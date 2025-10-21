Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EOSE, SPOT, MP

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $695 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $695 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 113,606 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 9,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
