Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EOSE, SPOT, MP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total of 149,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 9,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,300 underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $695 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $695 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 113,606 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 9,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, SPOT options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

