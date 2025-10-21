Markets
ELV

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ELV, OGN, GSAT

October 21, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), where a total of 7,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 768,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) saw options trading volume of 14,023 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) options are showing a volume of 4,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

