Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ELV, OGN, GSAT

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) saw options trading volume of 14,023 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) options are showing a volume of 4,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
