News & Insights

Markets
EL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EL, APA, PG

August 20, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 20,842 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 28,883 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 20,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 38,476 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EL options, APA options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVTR
 PEBO Next Dividend Date
 AEO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL
APA
PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.