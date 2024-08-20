Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EL, APA, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 20,842 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 28,883 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 20,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 38,476 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

