Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EL, APA, PG

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 28,883 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 20,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 38,476 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EL options, APA options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
