Markets
ED

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ED, OMER, LQDA

November 18, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), where a total of 20,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.6% of ED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,300 underlying shares of ED. Below is a chart showing ED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 18,250 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 24,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ED options, OMER options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
 KTEC Historical Stock Prices
 AIIQ Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> KTEC Historical Stock Prices-> AIIQ Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ED
OMER
LQDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.