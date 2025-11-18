Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ED, OMER, LQDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), where a total of 20,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.6% of ED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 9,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,300 underlying shares of ED. Below is a chart showing ED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 18,250 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 24,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

