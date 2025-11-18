Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ED, OMER, LQDA

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 18,250 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 24,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ED options, OMER options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
KTEC Historical Stock Prices
AIIQ Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.