Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DV, MS, AGNC

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 22,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 91,085 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 16,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DV options, MS options, or AGNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of DRIP
SEMG shares outstanding history
CVRR market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.