Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DV, MS, AGNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV), where a total volume of 11,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 22,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 91,085 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 16,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

