Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DV, MS, AGNC

September 09, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV), where a total volume of 11,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 22,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 91,085 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 16,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DV options, MS options, or AGNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
