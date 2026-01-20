Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DUOL, OXY, FND

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 8,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 893,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,400 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 57,471 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 8,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 12,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

