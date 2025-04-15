Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DJT, KEY, AMZN

April 15, 2025 — 03:50 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 41,778 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) options are showing a volume of 135,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of KEY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 34,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of KEY. Below is a chart showing KEY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 398,100 contracts, representing approximately 39.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 23,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, KEY options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

