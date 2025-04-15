Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DJT, KEY, AMZN

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) options are showing a volume of 135,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of KEY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 34,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of KEY. Below is a chart showing KEY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 398,100 contracts, representing approximately 39.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 23,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DJT options, KEY options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
