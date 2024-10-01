Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, HOUS, INMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 85,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 277.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 43,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (Symbol: HOUS) options are showing a volume of 26,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207.4% of HOUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 22,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HOUS. Below is a chart showing HOUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 19,588 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 180.7% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

