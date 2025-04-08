Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, RCUS, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 90,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 5,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) saw options trading volume of 5,132 contracts, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 17,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

