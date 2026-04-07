Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, META, COST

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 178,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike put option expiring April 08, 2026, with 5,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,000 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 14,295 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1070 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1070 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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