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DAL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, META, COST

April 07, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 190,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 74,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 178,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike put option expiring April 08, 2026, with 5,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,000 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 14,295 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1070 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1070 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yielding BDCs
 Institutional Holders of RVSN
 Preferred Crosses Below Par

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yielding BDCs-> Institutional Holders of RVSN-> Preferred Crosses Below Par-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAL
META
COST

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