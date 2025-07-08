Markets
CZR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, DG, DVN

July 08, 2025 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 24,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 20,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 13,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 34,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 9,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, DG options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ASG YTD Return
 Funds Holding QDTE
 WXS Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ASG YTD Return-> Funds Holding QDTE-> WXS Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CZR
DG
DVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.