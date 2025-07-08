Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, DG, DVN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 24,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 20,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 13,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 34,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 9,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

