Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, DG, DVN

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 13,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 34,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 9,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CZR options, DG options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ASG YTD Return
Funds Holding QDTE
WXS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.