Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, GME, C

July 08, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 53,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 126,000 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 7,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 69,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 9,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, GME options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

