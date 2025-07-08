Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, GME, C

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 126,000 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 7,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 69,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 9,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
