Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, FFIV, APO

December 09, 2025 — 01:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 40,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,900 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 5,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 12,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, FFIV options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

