Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, FFIV, APO

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 5,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 12,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
