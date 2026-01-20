Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVNA, GOOGL, ORCL

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 184,002 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 130,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 4,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
