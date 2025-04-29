Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVI, Z, HAE

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 27,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 18,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) options are showing a volume of 6,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVI options, Z options, or HAE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
